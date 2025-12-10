Raddysh scored two goals in a 6-1 win over Montreal on Tuesday.

One of the goals came on the power play. Raddysh led the Bolts in ice time with 24:26 and was once again a fixture on the power play after Victor Hedman (undisclosed) left the game early. He has five goals -- one more than Brayden Point (yes, you read that right). And his 20 points in 24 games is his best pace ever. Watch for updates on Hedman and make sure you have Raddysh poised for action this week.