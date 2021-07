Savard registered an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 3.

The 30-year-old blueliner had the secondary helper on Tyler Johnson's second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. Savard is not known for his offense -- he has only four assists to go with 18 blocked shots and 45 hits through 18 playoff outings. The Quebec native has mainly worked in a third-pairing role.