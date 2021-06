Savard tallied two assists and added a pair of hits in an 8-0 victory over the Islanders in Game 5 on Monday.

Savard enjoyed his first multi-point performance since February, drawing assists on goals by Alex Killorn and Ondrej Palat. He logged 21:40 of ice time, which trailed only defense partner Mikhail Sergachev (24:00) among Tampa Bay skaters, and had a plus-2 rating. Savard has three assists in 13 playoff contests.