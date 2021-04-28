Savard (lower body) was held out of the lineup Tuesday for precautionary reasons and he should be able to return Thursday versus the Stars, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
The Lightning have the luxury of taking things cautiously with injuries, given their position in the standings. Savard would likely resume a top-four role if he can return Thursday -- fantasy managers should double-check on his status prior to that contest.
More News
-
Lightning's David Savard: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Lightning's David Savard: Traded to Tampa Bay•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Being held out Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: First goal in two years•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Nabs helper in win•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Good to go Tuesday•