Savard notched an assist, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers in Game 2.

Savard had a minus-10 rating, 22 shots on goal, 41 hits and 21 blocked shots in 15 regular-season games after he was dealt from the Blue Jackets to the Lightning at the trade deadline. The 30-year-old blueliner finally notched his first point with the Lightning on Steven Stamkos' first-period marker. Savard's presence on the ice is as a defender first and foremost -- he'll likely provide solid totals in hits and blocked shots, but his offense isn't expected to be game-changing.