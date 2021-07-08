Savard posted an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Canadiens in Game 5.

Savard set up Ross Colton for the game's only goal at 13:27 of the second period. That pair of players were the only new members of the Lightning that didn't play for last year's championship team to suit up in Wednesday's Cup-clinching win. Savard finished the playoffs with five assists, 47 hits, 19 blocked shots and 18 shots on net in a third-pairing role. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.