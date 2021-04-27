Savard (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks, Lightning Radio Network reports.
Savard's absence won't affect fantasy managers much, as the 30-year-old blueliner has produced just six points through 47 games. He's considered day-to-day, and Cal Foote will fill in on the blue line for the time being.
More News
-
Lightning's David Savard: Traded to Tampa Bay•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Being held out Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: First goal in two years•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Nabs helper in win•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Sidelined against Preds•