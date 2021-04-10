Savard has been traded to the Lightning, reports Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca.

Details are pending and NESN broadcasters during the afternoon Flyers-Bruins' game suggested a top pick might be in play. More when that's available. Savard immediately toughens up the Bolts blue line and while his fantasy value is limited, he's a pillar on the ice. And will be a key cog in another Cup run for Tampa.