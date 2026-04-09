Carlile (lower body) was activated off long-term injured reserve Thursday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Carlile has been sidelined since mid-March due to his lower-body injury, but he'll be able to return to game action with just under a week remaining in the regular season. Across 38 appearances this year, he's recorded a goal, two assists, 46 hits, 30 blocked shots and 23 PIM while averaging 14:37 of ice time.