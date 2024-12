Carlile was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Saturday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Carlile will provide some reinforcement on Tampa's blueline after both Victor Hedman (lower body) and J.J. Moser (undisclosed) sat out of Friday's practice. Carlile, who appeared in one NHL game last season, has a goal and three points in 21 AHL contests this year.