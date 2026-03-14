Carlile (lower body) is expected to miss the next 4-5 weeks, the team announced Saturday.

Carlile has a goal, three points, 23 PIM, 46 hits and 30 blocks in 38 outings in 2025-26. His exit from the lineup coincides with Erik Cernak returning Saturday versus Carolina from an undisclosed injury. Carlile will be in the mix for a third-pairing spot once he's healthy.