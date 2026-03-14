Lightning's Declan Carlile: Expected to miss 4-5 weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlile (lower body) is expected to miss the next 4-5 weeks, the team announced Saturday.
Carlile has a goal, three points, 23 PIM, 46 hits and 30 blocks in 38 outings in 2025-26. His exit from the lineup coincides with Erik Cernak returning Saturday versus Carolina from an undisclosed injury. Carlile will be in the mix for a third-pairing spot once he's healthy.
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