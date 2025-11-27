Carlile scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

The goal was Carlile's first point in five NHL outings this season. The 25-year-old blueliner has been filling in on the third pairing amid a rough run of injuries for the Lightning's defense, which is missing Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Erik Cernak and Max Crozier due to undisclosed injuries. Carlile will likely continue to play until one or two of those players are healthy, though he will have to fend off Maxim Groshev for a third-pairing role.