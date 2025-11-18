Carlile was called up from the minors Tuesday.

Carlile has just four games of NHL experience, in which he has generated one goal on three shots, two hits and four blocks. The Bolts' decision to bring up the young blueliner from the minors doesn't bode well for the availability of Victor Hedman (undisclosed) against the Devils on Tuesday. Even if Hedman doesn't play, Carlile is far from a lock to get into the lineup Tuesday and would need to edge out Max Crozier or Charle-Edouard D'Astous for minutes.