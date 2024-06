Carlile signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Thursday.

Carlile played most of the 2023-24 season with AHL Syracuse, where the defenseman had seven goals and 27 points in 61 regular-season games. He made his NHL debut Jan. 4 versus Minnesota, blocking a pair of shots in 11:27 of ice time. Carlile will likely spend most, if not all, of the 2024-25 campaign in the minors.