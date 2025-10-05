Carlile was placed on waivers by the Lightning on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Carlile has made just four regular-season NHL appearances across the past two years, and he'll be left off the Opening Night roster ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. He made 55 regular-season appearances with AHL Syracuse last year and recorded six goals, 10 assists and 52 PIM. He'll presumably head back to Syracuse if he clears waivers and will likely spend most of the season in the minors.