Hildeby stopped 22 of 27 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres. Buffalo's sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Hildeby struggled to contain Buffalo's attack, surrendering three goals during a decisive second period before allowing another early in the third. The netminder finished with an .815 save percentage as Tampa Bay suffered just its second home defeat of the season. His difficult outing highlights the volatility associated with his fantasy value, and he's the No. 2 option behind Andrei Vasilevskiy. As such, Hildeby has been limited to just six outings this season, making him a matchup-based streaming option and not much else -- even if he has a 2.98 GAA and a 4-1-1 record in those six outings, as he also owns an .885 save percentage.