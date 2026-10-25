Hildeby allowed five goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Hildeby squandered a 4-2 lead in the second period, but he was able to hold on from there to get it to overtime. However, a second goal by young blueliner Dmitri Simashev tipped the scales in Utah's favor in the end. This was Hildeby's first loss in three outings -- he's allowed nine goals on 78 shots to start his tenure with the Lightning. He won't see much work as Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup, and it's expected Hildeby will begin on the bench when the Lightning host the Jets on Thursday.