Yan scored twice in AHL Syracuse's 5-3 win over Cleveland on Saturday.

The two tallies ended a 10-game goalless drought for the former third-round selection. Yan was a legitimate sniper during his days in the QMJHL, but he has struggled to carry over that success to the professional ranks. He has just four goals (and zero assists) in 17 games for the Crunch this season and he is struggling to generate scoring chances. Although still just 21 years old, Yan has the look of a career minor-leaguer at this point.