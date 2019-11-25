Lightning's Devante Stephens: Shipped to Tampa Bay
Stephens was traded to the Lightning in exchange for Matt Spencer on Sunday.
Stephens has an assist in three games with ECHL Cincinnati this season and will likely report to Tampa Bay's ECHL Orlando affiliate. A fifth-round pick in 2015, the 6-foot-2 blueliner still has plenty of time before he'll be close to an NHL prospect.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.