Lightning's Dmitri Semykin: Big Russian defender drafted by Tampa in Round 3

Semykin was drafted 90th overall by the Lightning at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

With Mikhail Sergachev playing a major role for the Lightning this past season, they add another big Russian defender to their prospect pool. Semykin doesn't have a ton offensive ability, but he offers world-class size (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) and is more than willing to get involved physically. Semykin is due to play for SKA St. Petersburg's minor league team this coming season.