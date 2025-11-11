James is dealing with an undisclosed injury, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site on Tuesday.

Head coach Jon Cooper said Tuesday that James is "not quite day-to-day yet," so it's unlikely the 23-year-old will be available for Wednesday's home matchup versus the Rangers. The Lightning are dealing with several injuries up front, and Cooper said that it's likely there will be a few recalls from AHL Syracuse ahead of Wednesday's game.