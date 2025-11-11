Lightning's Dominic James: Contending with injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James is dealing with an undisclosed injury, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site on Tuesday.
Head coach Jon Cooper said Tuesday that James is "not quite day-to-day yet," so it's unlikely the 23-year-old will be available for Wednesday's home matchup versus the Rangers. The Lightning are dealing with several injuries up front, and Cooper said that it's likely there will be a few recalls from AHL Syracuse ahead of Wednesday's game.