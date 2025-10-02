James (undisclosed) was in a regular sweater during Thursday's morning skate, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

James was in a non-contact sweater ahead of Tuesday's preseason game against the Panthers, but he increased his activity level Thursday and centered the fourth line during morning skate, signaling that he could be available for Thursday's exhibition matchup against Florida. The 23-year-old will likely be sent to AHL Syracuse before the regular season begins.