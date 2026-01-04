James scored a goal in a 7-3 win over the Sharks on Saturday.

It was the rookie's first goal in nine games. James had seen his ice time drop on the Bolts' three-game road trip -- he skated just 8:19 (10 shifts) against the Ducks on New Year's Eve. It came up to 9:23 (11 shifts) against the Kings on New Year's Day, and then 10:35 (13 shifts) on Saturday. James centers the fourth line, and given the league-wide depth at that position, he's not a fantasy guy. He has three goals, five assists, 36 hits and 26 shots in 26 games.