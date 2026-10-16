James logged an assist, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

James missed a couple of weeks to begin the season while recovering from a broken hand. He got a little time at AHL Syracuse over the weekend to get up to game speed, but he should be a bottom-six regular for the Lightning moving forward. As a rookie last year, he put up 15 points over 43 regular-season outings, giving him 30-point potential if he can avoid further injuries and show a little development in his second NHL campaign.