James scored a goal Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

It was James' first career NHL playoff goal. He tied the game 1-1 early in the second period on a 2-on-1. He wired a snap shot under Jakub Dobes' glove from the right circle. James is skating in a third-line role, and he delivered seven goals, eight assists, 56 shot, 58 hits and 139 face-off wins (50.4 percent) in 43 regular-season games.