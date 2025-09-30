Lightning's Dominic James: Not taking contact Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (undisclosed) wore a non-contact jersey at morning skate ahead of Tuesday's preseason meeting with the Panthers, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
It's not clear what James is dealing with, but he seemingly will not be available for Tuesday's tune-up game. The Michigan native signed his entry-level contract earlier this month, and he'll more than likely begin his professional career with AHL Syracuse in 2025-26.