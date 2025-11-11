Lightning's Dominic James: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (undisclosed) was designated for injured reserve Tuesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
James was classified as slightly worse than day-to-day by head coach Jon Cooper, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the team moved him to IR, especially with the need to bring some players up from the minors. While the 23-year-old Michigan native could be activated for Sunday's matchup with the Canucks, it seems unlikely, considering the Bolts will be in the second of a back-to-back and James may not get any practice time.
