James scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

James scored at 14:58 of the first period to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead. The 23-year-old continues to make a name for himself as a rookie, earning four points over his last six games. For the season, he has filled a versatile role, picking up five goals, seven assists, 43 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-2 rating over 37 appearances.