James scored a goal in a 2-1 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.

James curled out from below the goal line and wired a wrist shot at a sharp angle that went in off Ilya Sorokin's glove. It was the rookie's first goal in nine games and first point in eight. James has played in 17 games this season, averaging 12:28 with three goals, three assists, 18 shots and 27 shots in a fourth-line role.