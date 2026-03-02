Lightning's Dominic James: Set to miss next two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (leg) will be unavailable for the Bolts' next two contests, though it could be longer, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports Monday.
James was finding his offensive game prior to getting hurt, generating three goals and one assist in his last seven outings. With Gage Goncalves (undisclosed) also on the shelf, the Lightning will need to either call up a forward from the minors or roll with seven defensemen heading into the next two games.
