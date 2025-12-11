default-cbs-image
James (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's game versus the Devils, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

James is out of the lineup for a third straight game. The Lightning have not provided an update on his status, but they haven't made a roster move regarding James either, which suggests he's still considered day-to-day. His next chance to play is Saturday versus the Islanders.

