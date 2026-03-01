James (leg) left Saturday's game versus the Sabres, and there was no update on his status following the contest, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times, James was hurt late in the third period and couldn't put weight on his right leg after a collision with Michael Kesselring. This could be the type of injury that costs James time, which may force the Lightning to make roster moves to get more center depth. More information should be available prior to Tuesday's game versus the Wild.