James suffered an undisclosed injury during Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Islanders. There was no update on his status after the game, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

James had one shot and one hit in 13:06 of ice time in the loss. He now has two goals and five points through 19 appearances this season. Curtis Douglas (undisclosed) was also injured Saturday, so Tampa Bay might need to promote a couple of forwards from the minors before Monday's game in Toronto.