James (face) was activated off IR ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Devils, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Where James fits into the lineup against the Devils on Tuesday will likely depend on the availability of Anthony Cirelli (upper body) and Nick Paul (upper body), who have both been working with the team at practice. In his last two games prior to getting hurt, the 23-year-old James was finding his offensive stride with one goal and three assists.