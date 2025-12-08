James (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Toronto, Lightning radio announcer Dave Mishkin reports.

James suffered an undisclosed injury during Saturday's loss to the Islanders, and he'll be forced to miss at least one game due to the issue. Jack Finley will remain in the lineup for Monday's matchup, while James' next opportunity to return will be Tuesday in Montreal. However, James wasn't on the ice for Monday's morning skate, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out the second half of the back-to-back set.