Lightning's Dominic James: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Toronto, Lightning radio announcer Dave Mishkin reports.
James suffered an undisclosed injury during Saturday's loss to the Islanders, and he'll be forced to miss at least one game due to the issue. Jack Finley will remain in the lineup for Monday's matchup, while James' next opportunity to return will be Tuesday in Montreal. However, James wasn't on the ice for Monday's morning skate, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out the second half of the back-to-back set.
More News
-
Lightning's Dominic James: Sustains undisclosed injury•
-
Lightning's Dominic James: Pretty goal in loss•
-
Lightning's Dominic James: Taken off injured reserve•
-
Lightning's Dominic James: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Lightning's Dominic James: Contending with injury•
-
Lightning's Dominic James: Earns first three NHL points•