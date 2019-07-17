Masin agreed to sign a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Wednesday.

Masin was not extended a qualifying offer by Tampa Bay this offseason, but found his way back with the team after all. The 23-year-old suited in 69 games with AHL Syracuse during the 2018-19 season, posting two goals and 12 points to go along with a plus-36 rating. The Czech-born player will likely spend a majority of his time in the minors again in 2019-20.