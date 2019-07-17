Lightning's Dominik Masin: Returning to Tampa Bay
Masin agreed to sign a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on Wednesday.
Masin was not extended a qualifying offer by Tampa Bay this offseason, but found his way back with the team after all. The 23-year-old suited in 69 games with AHL Syracuse during the 2018-19 season, posting two goals and 12 points to go along with a plus-36 rating. The Czech-born player will likely spend a majority of his time in the minors again in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...