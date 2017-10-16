Lightning's Dominik Masin: Skating in minors
Masin (undisclosed) has suited up in three games for AHL Syracuse in 2017-18, picking up four penalty minutes while failing to record a point.
A second-round pick in 2014, Masin was competing for a roster spot with the Bolts in training camp before going down to injury. Masin was drafted with the vision of him becoming an offensive-minded, puck-moving defenseman after a productive junior career. However, Masin has just six points in 76 professional games at this point in his career and will likely need more seasoning before he's considered for an NHL call up.
