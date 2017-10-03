Masin (undisclosed) will begin the 2017-18 campaign on injured reserve, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Masin only notched six points in 69 games with AHL Syracuse last season, and he wasn't expected to have a major role with the big club this campaign, so fantasy owners don't need to concern themselves with his status. The 21-year-old blueliner will almost certainly be demoted to the minors once he's ready to return to action.