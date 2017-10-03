Lightning's Dominik Masin: Will be placed on IR
Masin (undisclosed) will begin the 2017-18 campaign on injured reserve, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Masin only notched six points in 69 games with AHL Syracuse last season, and he wasn't expected to have a major role with the big club this campaign, so fantasy owners don't need to concern themselves with his status. The 21-year-old blueliner will almost certainly be demoted to the minors once he's ready to return to action.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...