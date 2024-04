Duke agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.

Duke will forgo his final season at the University of Michigan, having racked up 26 goals and 23 assists in 41 games for the Wolverines. Selected by the organization in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old winger figures to report to AHL Syracuse for a season or two before getting a shot at the NHL roster.