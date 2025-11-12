Duke scored three goals and added an assist in AHL Syracuse's 6-2 win over Utica on Tuesday.

Duke has elevated his game lately with five goals and two assists over his last four games. Overall, he's up to six tallies, 14 points, 25 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 13 appearances. The uptick in goal-scoring is encouraging for a player who had a 20-goal, 40-point performance over 62 regular-season games as an AHL rookie in 2024-25.