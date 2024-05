Gill signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Gill was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He was limited to nine points over 12 outings with the QMJHL's Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, though he produced 57 points in 68 contests in 2022-23. The defenseman will likely make the jump to the pro ranks with AHL Syracuse next season.