Pasquale earned the win Saturday with a 30-save performance over Boston. The final score was 6-3.

He has been solid this week, going 1-1 with a .910 save percentage. Pasquale is a seasoned minor-league veteran living a dream with the best NHL team in a long, long time. His NHL debut came in December and this was just his third start. Great story for Pasquale.

More News
Our Latest Stories