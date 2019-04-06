Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Earns win while living NHL dream
Pasquale earned the win Saturday with a 30-save performance over Boston. The final score was 6-3.
He has been solid this week, going 1-1 with a .910 save percentage. Pasquale is a seasoned minor-league veteran living a dream with the best NHL team in a long, long time. His NHL debut came in December and this was just his third start. Great story for Pasquale.
More News
-
Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Gets spot start in finale•
-
Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Showered with pucks•
-
Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Promoted from minors•
-
Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Returned to Syracuse•
-
Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Victorious in first career start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...