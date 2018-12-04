Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Gearing up for NHL debut
Pasquale will make his NHL debut Tuesday evening against host Detroit, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
It's fitting that the 28-year-old would be matched up against the Red Wings in his first career NHL game, as Pasquale led Detroit's minor-league contingent (AHL Grand Rapids) to the Calder Cup in 2017. The Bolts are clear favorites to win this game -- it's not because of Pasquale's career ties to the Wings, but simply the result of the Lightning having defeated the Original Six club in 12 consecutive contests.
