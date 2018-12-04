Pasquale will make his NHL debut Tuesday evening against host Detroit, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

It's fitting that the 28-year-old would be matched up against the Red Wings in his first career NHL game, as Pasquale led Detroit's minor-league contingent (AHL Grand Rapids) to the Calder Cup in 2017. The Bolts are clear favorites to win this game -- it's not because of Pasquale's career ties to the Wings, but simply the result of the Lightning having defeated the Original Six club in 12 consecutive contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories