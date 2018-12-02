Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Jumps to big club
The Lightning recalled Pasquale from AHL Syracuse on Sunday.
Pasquale spent time with the Lightning in November but didn't get a crack at game action. That could change this time with back-to-back games Monday and Tuesday, which could allow Pasquale to make his NHL debut. He has struggled in the AHL this year with a .900 save percentage in nine games, so he's considered a risky play no matter who the opponent is.
