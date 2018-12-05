Pasquale allowed five goals between 19 saves in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over Detroit.

Early jitters may have played a role as Pasquale entered the crease for the first time in his NHL career, facing an organization he spent time with as a minor-leaguer. The big goalie settled down after a rough start, allowing Tampa to come from behind. Pasquale will take a back seat to Louis Domingue most nights as long as heralded starter Andrei Vasilevskiy (foot) misses time, but at least now we know the 28-year-old can handle the pressure on the big stage.