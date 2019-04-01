Pasquale was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Monday.

An injury to Louis Domingue (lower body) necessitated Pasquale's call-up from the minors. Given the Lightning are heading into a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday versus the Senators and Canadiens, respectively, Pasquale could make the second NHL start of his career, especially considering the team has little need to put starter Andrei Vasilevskiy into harm's way by having him take both games.