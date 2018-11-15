Pasquale was called up from AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

With starter Andrei Vasilevskiy (lower body) reportedly dealing with a foot fracture, the Lightning needed to bring in a goalie who could primarily serve as the backup to Louis Domingue: enter Eddie Pasquale. Tampa Bay doesn't have any back-to-backs until December 3/4, which would likely be the first time the Toronto native would see game action, assuming Vasilevskiy is sidelined that long.