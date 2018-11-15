Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Recalled from minors
Pasquale was called up from AHL Syracuse on Thursday.
With starter Andrei Vasilevskiy (lower body) reportedly dealing with a foot fracture, the Lightning needed to bring in a goalie who could primarily serve as the backup to Louis Domingue: enter Eddie Pasquale. Tampa Bay doesn't have any back-to-backs until December 3/4, which would likely be the first time the Toronto native would see game action, assuming Vasilevskiy is sidelined that long.
More News
-
Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Will be rolled out for preseason game•
-
Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Secures one-year pact•
-
Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Heading down south•
-
Oilers' Edward Pasquale: Placed on waivers•
-
Oilers' Edward Pasquale: Acquired by Edmonton•
-
Red Wings' Edward Pasquale: Returns to minors Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...