Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Returned to Syracuse
Pasquale was sent down to AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.
With Andrei Vasilevskiy (foot) nearing a return to game action, Pasquale was expendable. The 28-year-old won his only start with the Lightning but will return to Syracuse where he's posted a 5-2-0 record in nine appearances.
