Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Returned to Syracuse
Pasquale was sent down to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old netminder did not appear in an NHL game. Pasquale will now return to AHL Syracuse where he holds a 4-2-0 record with a 2.85 GAA and .896 save percentage in seven games this season.
