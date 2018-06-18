Lightning's Edward Pasquale: Secures one-year pact
Pasquale inked a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.
Restricted free agent Louis Domingue will likely take on the No. 2 role behind Andrei Vasilevskiy, while Pasquale splits time in the minors with Connor Ingram. Barring an injury between the pipes for the Lightning, fantasy owners probably shouldn't expect to see the 27-year-old Pasquale playing outside of AHL Syracuse.
